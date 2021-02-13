The first time the Ringgold Tigers met their Region 6-AAA namesakes from Adairsville this season was back on Dec. 4 with the Blue-and-White suffering a 32-point loss on the road.
The next meeting would come on Jan. 12, this time in Ringgold, and the home team would give a much better account of itself, losing by just nine points.
The third Tiger tussle took place Saturday night in the region tournament opener at Sonoraville and this time, Ringgold refused to be denied.
With the loser's season coming to an abrupt end, the Blue-and-White - the tournament's No. 9 seed - survived and advanced with a 66-58 victory, earning them a Tuesday (7:30 p.m.) date with No. 5 Coahulla Creek.
The Tigers and Colts played in the regular season finale in Ringgold on Friday with the hosts picking up a 50-46 win.
Ringgold (3-18) led by three after the first quarter on Saturday, but held No. 8 Adairsville to just five points in the second quarter to take a 31-20 lead into the locker room.
After failing to score in the opening half, Adairsville star T.J. Printup, Jr. began to find his scoring touch in the third and helped close the gap 47-41 entering the final eight minutes.
However, Ringgold would turn to O'Reilly Matthews and senior Christian Balistreri in the fourth quarter. Matthews had nine of his team-high 18 points in the period, while Balistreri scored all 10 of his points over the last eight minutes as the duo combined for all of Ringgold's 19 fourth-quarter points.
Jayden Williams knocked down four 3-pointers in the first half to finish with 12 points. Senior guard Daniel Fow added nine points, while five from Alex Otting and one from Caden Dodson rounded out the scoring.
Printup finished with 26 points and Tucker Deams added 12 on four 3-pointers. Adairsville also went a perfect 13 of 13 at the free throw line, but it was not enough to extend its season.