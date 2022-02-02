The Ringgold Tigers opened up a 29-16 lead at halftime and poured in 22 more points in the third quarter to blow out visiting Murray County, 60-35, in a Region 6-AAA game in Catoosa County on Tuesday night.
O'Reilly Matthews scored 18 points, Caden Dodson added 12 and Cooper Sexton finished with 11 in the Tigers' biggest region victory of the season.
Alex Otting scored six points and Luke Rominger added five, while Gage Long, Jayden Williams, Brevin Massengale and Jordan Wideman all scored two points apiece as Ringgold improved to 6-16 overall and 2-12 in region play.
MURRAY COUNTY GIRLS 63, RINGGOLD 55
For the second time this season, the Lady Tigers endured an eight-point loss to the Lady Indians, this time at home as ninth-ranked Ringgold fell to 16-6 overall and 10-4 in region play with a loss to 10th-ranked Murray County.
Baileigh Pitts scored 19 points and grabbed seven rebounds for Ringgold. Rachel Lopez added 16 points, four rebounds and three assists, while Addi Broome had eight points and two rebounds.
Leiah Henderson scored seven points, collected four boards and blocked two shots, while Hannah Scott had five points, two rebounds and two assists.
Ringgold will close out its regular season home slate on Friday night against Rockmart. The girls' game will start at 6 p.m. and it will be Senior Night at Ringgold.
