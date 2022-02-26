The Boys of February finished one victory away from becoming The Boys of March.
Needing another upset victory to make it into the Class AAA Elite Eight, the Ringgold Tigers instead saw their remarkable 2022 postseason run come to an end with a 70-53 road loss at Burke County on Friday night.
Although the Tigers played the Bears within four points over the final three quarters, it was a 19-6 first-quarter deficit that proved to be the difference-maker. Burke County's Isam Anthony hit three 3-pointers in the opening eight minutes (five total in the first half) to help build the lead for his team.
The rest of the Bears (18-9) helped preserve it as they went 29 of 36 at the free throw line on the night.
Brevin Massengale had 15 points for Ringgold, whose season ended with a 10-21 overall record. Alex Otting, O'Reilly Matthews, Caden Dotson and Luke Rominger each finished with seven points. Jayden Williams and Cooper Sexton both scored three, while Jordan Wideman and Gage Long dropped in two each.
"I'm proud of my guys for fighting," Ringgold head coach Josh Hensley. "All year, we felt like we were so close. We lost six games by four points or less. With that being said, I feel like we figured out how to win going down the stretch and I'm proud of my guys for winning our first state playoff game since 1981."
