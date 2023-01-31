Ringgold Tigers

The Bremen Blue Devils trailed by 15 points going into the fourth quarter and attempted to make a game of it, but the Ringgold Tigers would have none of it and held off their hosts for an 83-73 Region 6-AAA victory in Carroll County on Tuesday night.

Ringgold (9-13, 6-6) forged a 43-35 lead at halftime and extended its advantage to 59-44 going into the fourth quarter. Bremen (2-17, 0-12) exploded for 29 points over the final eight minutes, but the Tigers went for 24 to keep the Devils at arm's length.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

