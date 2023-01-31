The Bremen Blue Devils trailed by 15 points going into the fourth quarter and attempted to make a game of it, but the Ringgold Tigers would have none of it and held off their hosts for an 83-73 Region 6-AAA victory in Carroll County on Tuesday night.
Ringgold (9-13, 6-6) forged a 43-35 lead at halftime and extended its advantage to 59-44 going into the fourth quarter. Bremen (2-17, 0-12) exploded for 29 points over the final eight minutes, but the Tigers went for 24 to keep the Devils at arm's length.
Luke Rominger knocked down three treys and had 15 total points in the fourth quarter. He had seven threes on the night and finished with a career-high 33 points, while O'Reilly Matthews added 27.
Brevin Massengale added 10 points. Cooper Sexton had six. Taylor Pierce finished with four and Noah Maretti added two, while Bryce Harris rounded things out with one.
BREMEN GIRLS 37, RINGGOLD 29
The Lady Tigers were looking for a sweep of the season series in the opener, but lost in a defensive battle.
Bremen (15-7, 8-4) led 13-12 at halftime, but gained some extra breathing room by outscoring the Lady Tigers 13-6 in the third quarter.
Leiah Henderson had eight points, three rebounds and a steal for Ringgold (7-14, 5-7). Hannah Scott finished with seven points, two steals and two charges taken. Allie Massengale scored six and Brooke Baldwin had four points and four rebounds.
Ringgold's teams will be back at David Moss Gymnasium on Friday night against LaFayette in a pair of region games. It will be Senior Night for the Tigers and Lady Tigers.
