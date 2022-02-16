The "Boys of February" are officially wearing glass slippers.
The ninth-seeded Ringgold Tigers became the Cinderella story of the Region 6-AAA boys' tournament on Tuesday night with a 60-49 victory over fifth-seeded Coahulla Creek at LaFayette High School. The victory followed up their 56-45 win over eighth-seeded Sonoraville to open the tournament this past Saturday.
With the win, Ringgold (8-18) will take on fourth-seeded Rockmart Thursday night at 7:30. The winner will not only advance to the semifinals to face top-seeded LaFayette on Friday, but will also punch its ticket to the Class AAA state tournament.
The Colts led 11-6 after the first eight minutes and extended their lead to 25-18 at halftime. However, Ringgold trailed by just four going into the fourth quarter and then picked the right moment to get hot from the perimeter.
The Tigers connected on four enormous 3-pointers in the final period, two from O'Reilly Matthews, who had a game-high 23 points. Alex Otting and Luke Rominger also dialed long distance in the quarter.
Rominger finished with 12 points. Brevin Massengale added eight and Otting finished with seven. Jordan Wideman had six points, followed by Caden Dodson with three and Gage Long with one.
Will Locke led Coahulla Creek with 16 points.
