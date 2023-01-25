The first time the Ringgold Tigers and the Coahulla Creek Colts met on the court this season, Ringgold suffered a heartbreaking 49-48 loss at home.
Tuesday night, in Whitfield County, the Blue-and-White got some payback...and then some.
The Tigers, who led 19-14 after the first quarter, exploded for 26 points in the second, and continue their scoring barrage after halftime as they steamrolled the Colts, 92-61, in a region contest.
The 92 points was the most Ringgold has put up in a game this season and the most they have scored in a game since a 90-80 win at Gordon Lee back on Dec. 20, 2012.
Brevin Massengale had 25 points for Ringgold (8-12, 5-5). O'Reilly Matthews finished with 22 points and Luke Rominger had 17 points with four 3-pointers. Cooper Sexton also got into the act with nine points, all coming in the second quarter.
Taylor Pierce finished with eight points. The trio of Trent Bender, Gavin Lakin and Cade Shull each scored three points, while two from Zachary Fow rounded out the total.
The Colts are now 4-15 overall and 4-6 in Region 6-AAA.
The Lady Tigers fell to 7-12 overall and 5-5 in region play with a 58-36 loss. Coahulla Creek improved to 11-9 overall and 7-3 in 6-AAA action.
Individual scoring for the Lady Tigers was not available as of press time.
