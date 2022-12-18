Perhaps the most frustrating part for the Ringgold Tigers during their current losing streak was that they could very easily have gone 4-1 instead of 0-5.
With the exception of Friday night's 20-point loss to Dalton, none of Ringgold's other four losses were by more than six points. However, a bad quarter, or portion of a bad quarter, raised its head at very inopportune moments.
But that didn't happen on Saturday night as Ringgold finally put it all together at the expense of Heritage.
On the road in Boynton against one of their biggest rivals, the Tigers put together four consistent quarters of basketball and went into the Christmas break with a much needed 67-54 win.
Excellent first-half shooting gave the Tigers a 32-24 lead at intermission and they would push the lead to double digits in the third quarter before the Generals finally made their move.
Down 44-32 with just under three minutes to play in the period, the Generals put together an 11-3 run over a 90-second span to slice the Ringgold lead advantage down to four.
Gavin Broadrick began and ended the run with 3-point plays, while a basket by Kaleb Gallman and a 3-pointer from the corner by Lennon Barrett made it a 47-43 game with 1:24 left in the quarter.
The Tigers, though, refused to let slip away again.
O'Reilly Matthews answered with a momentum-stopping three with 36 seconds left and he began the fourth quarter with a 3-point play to get the lead back to 10. Back-to-back buckets by Matthews and Braxton Holtcamp gave the Tigers some breathing room and Luke Rominger buried a triple with 6:35 left, giving Ringgold its biggest lead of the game at 60-44.
Heritage eventually whittled the lead down to 10 in the final two minutes, but that was as close as they would get the rest of the way.
Matthews scored 19 of his team-high 23 points in the second half, while Rominger connected on six 3-pointers on his way to a 20-point performance. Brevin Massengale added 10 to give the Tigers three players in double figures.
Taylor Pierce finished with seven points. Holtcamp, Bryce Harris and Gavin Lakin had two each, while Zachary Fow finished with one. Ringgold also got it done at the free throw line by making 17 of 22 attempts.
Gallman had five threes and led all scorers with 24 points. Broadrick finished with 12 and Kaleb Biddle scored eight, while six from Barrett, three from J.C. Armour and one by Bryce Travillian rounded out the scoring.
Ringgold (3-8) will play Tuesday against Polk County, Tenn. during first day of the North Murray Mistletoe Madness event, while Heritage (5-5) will not take the court again until Dec. 27 at the Model Holiday Tournament.
HERITAGE GIRLS 43, RINGGOLD 34
The opening varsity game of the night saw the Lady Generals nearly squander a 13-point first half lead before finally putting the game away in the fourth quarter.
Heritage led 18-5 after the first eight minutes, although the Lady Generals were held to just four points in the second quarter as Ringgold pulled to within six by halftime, 22-16.
That margin got even smaller by the end of the third quarter as an inside basketball by Alayna Yarger brought Ringgold within two of the lead, 28-26, as the horn sounded to end the period.
Leiah Henderson hit 1 of 2 free throws 13 seconds into the final stanza to make it one-point game and the Lady Tigers had four separate chances to take the lead over the next three minutes. However, Ringgold missed all four shots and foul trouble begin to mount for the Lady Tigers soon thereafter.
The Lady Generals' inside duo of Macie Collins and Lauren Mock took over down the stretch as they combined to score the final 11 points for their team. Collins had a game-high 20 and Mock finished with 14.
Addi Dills had four points, Bailee Hollis had three and Tori Epps finished with two.
Ringgold got 10 points each from Yarger and Henderson, four points apiece from Hannah Scott, Allie Massengale and Eryn Epps, and two by Cady Helton.
Both teams will take part in Mistletoe Madness next week. The first game for Ringgold (2-9) will be Tuesday at 4 p.m. against North Murray, while Heritage (4-6) will take on the host Lady Mountaineers Wednesday at 8:30 p.m.