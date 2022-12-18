Perhaps the most frustrating part for the Ringgold Tigers during their current losing streak was that they could very easily have gone 4-1 instead of 0-5.

With the exception of Friday night's 20-point loss to Dalton, none of Ringgold's other four losses were by more than six points. However, a bad quarter, or portion of a bad quarter, raised its head at very inopportune moments.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

