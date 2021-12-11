The Ringgold Lady Tigers were able to put Friday night's loss behind them as they scored an impressive road victory at LaFayette on Saturday. However, LaFayette's boys made sure there would be no sweep by the visitors as they dominated the nightcap.
Ringgold girls 48, LaFayette 28
The Lady Tigers took a 26-15 lead at halftime of the Region 6-AAA contest and put it away by outscoring the Lady Ramblers 16-4 in the third quarter.
Rachel Lopez scored 16 points, collected four steals and dished out four assists in the victory as Ringgold improved to 7-1 overall and 3-1 in region play. Baileigh Pitts also had a big game with 12 points, seven boards and four assists.
Leiah Henderson had six points, three rebounds and one block. Drew Burke scored four points, grabbed two rebounds and recorded one steal. Allie Massengale had three points and one steal. Taylor Layne, Hannah Scott and Brooke Baldwin scored two points apiece, while Addi Broome rounded out the scoring with one.
Mykeria Johnson had 19 points, six rebounds, one steal and one block for LaFayette (3-2, 2-2). Fanny Barber had five points and blocked two shots, while Jenna Baker and Ava Brown scored two points each.
LaFayette boys 71, Ringgold 47
After playing an overtime game late into the night on Friday, the Tigers were able to come out and stay with the Ramblers in the first quarter, which ended in a 15-15 tie.
However, the No. 4-ranked Ramblers (5-0, 4-0) would shift into high gear in the second and third quarters and to race away from the Tigers. LaFayette built up a 37-23 lead at halftime before taking a 58-33 advantage into the fourth period.
Aidan Hadaway broke 40 points for the second time this season, leading all scorers with 42 points. Junior Barber and Jaden Morris each scored 10 in the victory. Zach Barrett added four, Jaylon Ramsey and Grant Langford each scored two, while Kendall Culbreth added one.
Ringgold (2-6, 0-4) got 17 points from O'Reilly Matthews and 14 from Brevin Massengale. Cooper Sexton added eight points, followed by Alex Otting with five, Luke Rominger with two and Gage Long with one.
LaFayette will travel to Adairsville for a region doubleheader on Tuesday, starting at 6 p.m., while Ringgold will be at home Tuesday night for a 6 p.m. 6-AAA doubleheader against North Murray. A pre-game ceremony to name the basketball court at Ringgold for former coach Danny Vest will take place at 5:50 p.m. prior to the girls' game.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.