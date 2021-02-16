The 2020-2021 season came to a close for the seventh-seeded Ridgeland Lady Panthers on Monday night as they were beaten by second-seeded Northwest Whitfield, 70-17, in a Region 7-AAAA tournament game in Tunnel Hill.
Individual scoring for Ridgeland (3-21) was not available as of press time.
The night's other game saw third-seeded Cedartown double up sixth-seeded Southeast Whitfield, 62-31. The final first-round game on the girls' side will take place on Tuesday when fifth-seeded Central-Carroll plays at fourth-seeded Heritage at 6 p.m.
The second-seeded Heritage boys will host seventh-seeded Ridgeland in a first-round game, following the girls' match-up.