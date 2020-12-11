The Ridgeland Panthers got 17 points from Zack Harrison and 12 from Kobe Lewis, but it wasn't enough to vanquish the Pickens Dragons, who posted a 68-55 Region 7-AAAA victory in Jasper on Friday.
Judd Anderson added nine points for Ridgeland (1-4, 0-3), who fell behind 41-25 at halftime. Kyan Clark added five points. Matthew Ramsey and Andrew Johnson picked up three each, while Chase Hickman and John Hill each added two.
Tucker Lowe had 19 points for Pickens. Noah Sutton went for 15 and Owen Moss added 10.
Results of the girls' game had not been reported as of press time.
Ridgeland's teams will be back in action on Tuesday when they host Southeast Whitfield in a pair of 7-AAAA games. The varsity action will begin at 6 p.m.