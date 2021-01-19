The Ridgeland Panthers and Lady Panthers welcomed in Pickens for a pair of Region 7-AAAA games on Tuesday night, but it would be the Green-and-White who would leave town with a sweep.
Pickens girls 92, Ridgeland 23
Madison Lennon had a team-best nine points for the Lady Panthers (2-15, 0-8). Macie Boren added five points, while Payton Buchanan and Emma Yarbrough scored three each. Ragan Wimpee's two points and Mackensie Miller's one rounded out the scoring.
Pickens boys 73, Ridgeland 52
In the nightcap, the Dragons jumped out to a 27-12 lead after the first quarter and used a 23-point third quarter to seal the win.
Kyan Clark and Judd Anderson led the Panthers (4-10, 1-7) with 17 points each, followed by 10 from Matthew Ramsey. Zack Harrison added four, Kobe Lewis three and John Hill one in the loss.
Ridgeland will step out of region to host Walker County rival Gordon Lee on Thursday night, starting with the girls' varsity game at 6 p.m.