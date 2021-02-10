The Ridgeland Panthers put up fight at home Tuesday night, but dropped a 73-65 decision to visiting Central-Carroll in the Panthers' final home game of the season.
Judd Anderson had a team-high 24 points for Ridgeland (5-16, 1-11). Matthew Ramsey had 12 points on four 3-pointers, while Chase Hickman connected on three shots from long range and added 11 points. The rest of the scoring included nine points from Zack Harrison and three each by Kyan Clark, John Hill and Carter Platt.
Central girls 61, Ridgeland 19
The Lady Lions used big second and third quarters to run away from the Lady Panthers in the opener.
Macie Boren led Ridgeland (3-20, 0-12) with eight points, followed by six by Madison Lennon, three from Autumn Pasley and two from Camby Arthur.
Ridgleland's teams will begin play in the Region 7-AAAA tournament, which is scheduled to start on Monday. Their opponents and the location of the games were still unknown as of press time.
Southeast girls 48, Ridgeland 20
The Lady Panthers traveled to Dalton on Monday for a make-up game and dropped the region contest to the Lady Raiders.
Boren paced the team with 11 points, including a pair of 3-pointers. Payton Buchanan had six points with one 3-pointer. Shayla Rosson added two points and Arthur rounded out the scoring with one.