The Ridgeland Panthers and Lady Panthers made the short drive to Chickamauga on Friday night to take on Oakwood Christian Academy in a pair of backyard battles.
RIDGELAND GIRLS 44, OAKWOOD 33
The two teams met in the initial game of the season back on Nov. 11, with Ridgeland posting a 51-20 victory in Rossville.
Friday's game would be significantly closer, although the ultimate outcome was the same. Ridgeland led 25-11 at halftime after outscoring the Lady Eagles 13-3 in the second quarter to earn some breathing room.
They would go up by as many as 19 points in the fourth quarter, although Oakwood showed plenty of grit in getting the margin back down to 11 in the closing stages of the game.
Jamiah Lewis scored 18 points for Ridgeland (4-7). Emma Fowler finished with six points. Lacie Moyer and Ava Mariakis scored five apiece, with Chloe Tredy adding four. Two points each by Madison Lennon and Autumn Pasley, along with one point from Shayla Rosson and Alexis Wheeler, completed the scoring.
Mana Gilchrist had 10 points for Oakwood (8-3). Chloe Brodie scored nine points and Trinity Hall had six. Janel Buckels finished with four and Reagan Pickard added three.
RIDGELAND BOYS 69, OAKWOOD 33
The second game of the evening saw Ridgeland crack the 68-point barrier for the third straight game, thanks in part to big first and fourth quarters.
The Panthers (3-6) opened up a 26-4 lead after the first eight minutes and outscored the Eagles 19-4 in the fourth to put it away.
Chase Hickman scored 17 points to lead four Ridgeland players in double figures. Matthew Ramsey scored 15, including three 3-pointers. John Hill had 12 and Eron Graham added 10.
The rest of the scoring included five from Jamarion Burks, four by Isaac Mitchell, and two each from Hayden Mooneyham, Dakota Stone and Jaki Elliott.
Oakwood (2-10) got four threes and 16 points from Garrett Dempsey. Tomo Gilchrist ended the night with 11 points, followed by four from Joseph Dawson and two by John McDonough.
OCA will host Dalton Academy in a pair of games on Saturday, starting at 12 noon. Ridgeland's next games will be on Monday as part of the Gordon Lee Christmas Tournament. The Lady Panthers play King's Ridge Christian at 1 p.m., while the Panthers take on KRC at 2:30.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.