Despite a season and career-high 31 points from Judd Anderson, the Panthers (7-12, 1-7) were unable to keep pace with the Northwest Bruins, who posted a 79-64 win in the Region 7-AAAA contest.
Northwest did most of its damage in the second quarter where they outscored Ridgeland, 19-6.
Matthew Ramsey connected on four 3-pointers and finished with 14 points. Kyan Clark went for seven and Zack Harrison picked up four. John Hill and Price Ray both had three on first-quarter 3-pointers, and Chase Hickman ended his night with two points.
NORTHWEST GIRLS 68, RIDGELAND 35
Emma Allen scored all 20 of her points in the first half and the Lady Bruins picked up the victory.
The Lady Panthers (4-15, 1-7) fell behind 41-18 at halftime and could not make up the deficit as Northwest added 23 more points in the third quarter.
Cordasia Watkins had 10 points for Ridgeland. Haylee Collins knocked down three 3-pointers to account for her nine points and Annabel Hill added six. The rest of the scoring included four from Camby Arthur and three each from Madison Lennon and Lacie Moyer.
Ridgeland will get ready to face Pickens Friday night in Rossville. The girls' game will begin at 6 p.m.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.