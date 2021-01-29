The Ridgeland Panthers held the lead after the first quarter on Friday night, but endured a tough second-quarter and eventually dropped a 59-34 road decision to Cedartown.
Zack Harrison had 12 points in the Region 7-AAAA loss. Kyan Clark and Judd Anderson finished with eight each for the Panthers (5-12, 1-9), followed by two each by Chase Hickman, John Hill and Matthew Ramsey.
Cedartown won the girls' game by a 92-33 count, according to MaxPreps.com. Individual scoring for Ridgeland (2-17, 0-9) had not been provided as of press time.
Both Ridgeland teams will be in action on Tuesday when they cross into Chattanooga to face Hixson.