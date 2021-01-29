Ridgeland Panthers

The Ridgeland Panthers held the lead after the first quarter on Friday night, but endured a tough second-quarter and eventually dropped a 59-34 road decision to Cedartown.

Zack Harrison had 12 points in the Region 7-AAAA loss. Kyan Clark and Judd Anderson finished with eight each for the Panthers (5-12, 1-9), followed by two each by Chase Hickman, John Hill and Matthew Ramsey.

Cedartown won the girls' game by a 92-33 count, according to MaxPreps.com. Individual scoring for Ridgeland (2-17, 0-9) had not been provided as of press time.

Both Ridgeland teams will be in action on Tuesday when they cross into Chattanooga to face Hixson.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

Recommended for you