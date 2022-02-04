The Region 7-AAAA tournament is right around the corner and fans at Ridgeland High School got treated to a pair of games with playoff drama on Friday night.
Unfortunately for the hometown fans, it was the visitors from Southeast Whitfield celebrating a pair of one-point victories.
SOUTHEAST BOYS 62, RIDGELAND 61
Raiders' sharpshooter Cal Rich had a night to remember for the visitors.
His 3-pointer with 2:36 left in the game was his 1,000th career point, while his 1,001st career point came at the free throw line with just one second left on the clock to give the Raiders the victory.
Southeast led by five at the end of the first quarter and enjoyed as much as a nine-point lead in the second before the Panthers pulled back to within five points at halftime.
Ridgeland continued to chip away in the third quarter. The score was tied three times before the Raiders were able to take a narrow 49-48 lead into the final eight minutes of play.
Kyan Clark hit from long range just 15 seconds in the fourth to give the Panthers a 51-49 lead and set the stage for a back-and-forth final period.
Two free throws by Matthew Brock with 55 seconds left put Southeast back up by a point and, following a Ridgeland miss, Brock connected on a basket with 27 seconds left to give the Raiders a 61-58 lead.
But on Ridgeland's ensuing possession, Matthew Ramsey drained a 20-foot 3-pointer with a defender's hand in his face, tying the game at 61 with just 15 seconds remaining on the clock. Ridgeland guard Chase Hickman made a phenomenal steal at the top of the key moments and drew a non-shooting foul, giving the Panthers the ball back at midcourt with 5.3 seconds left.
After calling a timeout, Ridgeland attempted a half-court pass to center Judd Anderson, who sprinted towards the lane. However, Southeast was able to intercept the pass and call a time-out of its own 3.4 seconds left on the clock, looking to set up one final play.
Just as Ridgeland had attempted moments earlier, the Raiders threw a long pass downcourt to Rich who caught the ball under the basket. His shot was blocked by Anderson, but the Panthers' sophomore was called for a foul on the play, putting Rich on the line with just one second left in regulation.
Rich made the first shot and missed the second, but the Panthers' desperation heave at the buzzer fell short as Southeast escaped with the win. Rich would finish with a game-high 20 points.
Ramsey had four 3-pointers and 16 total points for Ridgeland (7-15, 1-10). Clark had three 3-pointers and 13 points. Anderson went for 11 and Hickman added 10, while Zack Harrison finished with eight and John Hill added three.
SOUTHEAST GIRLS 46, RIDGELAND 45
in the opener, the Lady Panthers came back from a one-point halftime deficit to lead by three going into the fourth quarter.
However, the visitors outscored the Lady Panthers in the fourth quarter, 15-11, to pull out the one-point win.
Cordasia Watkins led Ridgeland (4-18, 1-10) with 13 points, while Madison Lennon and Annabel Hill each scored 10. The rest of the scoring featured five from Emma Fowler, three by Haylee Collins, and two apiece from McKensie Miller and Desiree Powell.
Ridgeland's teams will close out the home slate on Tuesday with a visit from Cedartown.