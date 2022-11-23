The varsity teams at Ridgeland put a lid on the 2022 Thanksgiving Classic Wednesday night by facing off with former Region 7-4A foe Northwest Whitfield.
NORTHWEST GIRLS 66, RIDGELAND 42
The Lady Bruins put up 26 points in the first quarter on their way to a win as the host lady Panthers fell to 1-2 overall with the loss.
Jamiah Lewis had 16 points, while Emma Fowler and Ava Mariakis each scored seven for Ridgeland. Haylee Collins added six points on a pair of 3-pointers, while two points each from Autumn Pasley, Lacie Moyer and Trinity Silmon rounded out the scoring for the home team.
NORTHWEST BOYS 86, RIDGELAND 41
In the nightcap, the Panthers were unable to overcome a 34-point outburst by the visitors in the second quarter as they slipped to 0-2 on the season. Gabe Perez had 28 points for Northwest.
John Hill led Ridgeland with 12 points. Matthew Ramsey had 11 points, including a pair of threes, and Jaki Elliott finished with seven points. Eron Graham had six points and Chase Hickman recorded three, while two from Hayden Mooneyham completed the scoring.
Ridgeland's teams will go on the road Tuesday for a pair of varsity games at Trion. The girls' game will begin at 6 p.m.
