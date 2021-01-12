Two teams in Walker County extended winning streaks on Tuesday night as Ridgeland and Oakwood Christian split a pair of varsity games in Chickamauga.
Oakwood girls 59, Ridgeland 33
The Lady Eagles led by just two points at the end of the first quarter, but extended their lead to 23-12 at halftime before a 16-6 fourth-quarter helped put away their eighth straight victory.
Mana Gilchrist had a big night for Oakwood (11-2) with 17 points, nine rebounds, seven blocked shots and six assists. Lily Green had 17 points and seven rebounds, while Avery Green added 10 points.
Grayson Broadrick scored eight points, pulled down six boards and blocked four shots. McKenley Baggett, Cheyenne Simpson and Caroline Tindell had two points each, while Anslee Tucker finished with one point and three steals.
Madison Lennon had eight points and Macie Boren added six for the Lady Panthers (1-13). Shayla Rosson scored five points. Haylee Collins and Mackensie Miller had four apiece, while Autumn Pasley, Camby Arthur and Emma Yarbrough all finished with two.
Ridgeland boys 75, Oakwood 41
The Eagles took an early 5-2 lead, but the Panthers (3-8) would score 12 straight points in the first quarter. They would forge a 29-14 lead at intermission before steadily pulling away over the final two periods.
Kyan Clark had 18 points in the win and was one of four Panthers in double figures. Zack Harrison had 16 points, followed by John Hill with 13 and Judd Anderson with 12. Matthew Ramsey added eight points, while Andrew Johnson and Kobe Lewis each finished with four.
Caleb Epperson connected on five 3-pointers and had a game-high 20 points for the Eagles (0-8). Joseph Dawson dropped in eight points. Tomo Gilchrist added seven, followed by Jarrett Chambers with four and Price Ray with two.
Ridgeland will welcome in Northwest Whitfield on Friday for a Region 7-AAAA varsity doubleheader starting at 7 p.m. Meanwhile, OCA will not play again until next Tuesday when they travel to Cleveland Christian for a pair of varsity matchups.