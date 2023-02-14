After splitting their two regular season meetings, the Ridgeland Panthers and the Gordon Lee Trojans met for what would be the final time in the 2022-23 season during the opening round of the Region 6-AAA tournament Monday night at LFO.
And what a finale it was.
Gordon Lee overcame a 14-point deficit in the first quarter, an 18-point deficit in the second quarter, and a 19-point deficit in the third quarter to get the game into overtime.
However, Chase Hickman's basket with five seconds to go in the extra session put the Panthers in front and Gordon Lee's prayer at the buzzer was unanswered as Ridgeland advanced with a heartstopping 72-71 victory.
Five first-quarter 3-pointers by the Panthers, including three by Eron Graham, gave Ridgeland a 19-5 lead. However, Gordon Lee answered with a 19-2 run to make it a one-possession game 90 seconds into the second quarter.
Ridgeland responded with a 17-2 run over the next four minutes to push the lead out to 41-23, only to see the Trojans cut that lead down to 42-30 by halftime. Then in the third, the Panthers opened up a 57-38 lead three minutes into the half and it appeared that the boys from Happy Valley would waltz into the tournament quarterfinals.
But Gordon Lee closed out the quarter on a 7-0 run to get back within 12 points of the lead going into the fourth and the Navy-and-White continued to chip away at the deficit in the final period.
Sam Sartin's offensive put-back with 1:28 left got the Trojans back to within three points of the lead and, following a Ridgeland turnover, Hunter Holmes pulled a quick trigger on a contested 3-pointer to tie things up at 66 with 38 seconds to play. Ridgeland got an open look for a three in the waning seconds, but the shot missed its mark and the contest went to overtime.
The game was tied at 68 and again at 70 before the Trojans took a one-point lead with 11.2 seconds left after Cooper Jackson made 1 of 2 at the free throw line. After a Panther time-out, Hickman drove the lane and got a 6-footer to roll in to put Ridgeland up by one, forcing Gordon Lee to call its final timeout with 4.2 seconds remaining.
Inbounding the ball under his own basket, Jackson threw a bullet to Holmes near half-court and Holmes hurriedly dribbled to the 3-point line with two Ridgeland defenders mirroring his every move.
Holmes threw up an off-balance runner from behind the arc and the crowd held its collective breath as the ball found its way into the cylinder. But after one quick spin, it popped back out and fell to the ground, leaving Ridgeland as the team celebrating.
John Hill had 28 points for the Panthers, followed by Hickman with 14 and Graham with 12. Matthew Ramsey finished with eight and Isaac Mitchell had six, while three from Hayden Mooneyham and one by Jaki Elliott filled out the scoring column for Ridgeland (7-17).
Holmes scored 10 of his 20 points in the fourth quarter, while Evan Parham knocked down a pair of threes in the fourth to help the Trojans rally. He finished with six points.
Jackson and Sartin both had 10, while Luke Sikes and Will McCutcheon both had nine. Sikes' points came on three 3-pointers. Four points from Jordan Underwood and three by Josh Underwood rounded out the night for Gordon Lee (11-16).
Ridgeland will play again at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday back at LFO against third-seeded LaFayette. The winner will qualify for the state playoffs and move on to take on second-seeded Adairsville Thursday at 5:30 p.m. in the semi-finals.
The Panthers and the Ramblers met in the regular season finale on Feb. 7 with LaFayette holding for a 70-66 win in south Walker County.