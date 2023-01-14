The first of two scheduled meetings between Walker County rivals LaFayette and Ridgeland took place in Rossville on Friday night and resulted in a split.
In the opener, the Lady Panthers led wire-to-wire and recorded perhaps their most complete victory of the season, while the Ramblers took advantage of a hot shooting night from a senior to roll to a victory in the nightcap.
RIDGELAND GIRLS 65, LAFAYETTE 50
Down four points early in the first quarter, the Lady Panthers opened up a 23-16 lead after a high-scoring opening period and never relinquished the lead as they improved to 8-10 overall and 2-5 in Region 6-AAA.
The Lady Ramblers (5-7, 2-5), who trailed 40-30 at halftime, whittled Ridgeland's lead down to 50-45 going into the fourth quarter.
However, they managed just five points over the final eight minutes, while Haylee Collins and Emma Fowler both connected on big 3-pointers for the home team down the stretch to help seal the win.
Collins had four threes and 14 points on the night. Jamiah Lewis had a game-high 20 points. Madison Lennon and Lacie Moyer scored eight points each, while Fowler added six. Five from Ava Mariakis and two each from Autumn Pasley and Alexis Wheeler rounded things out for the Black-and-White.
LaFayette, who was without one of its leading scorers, Jenna Baker, got 15 points and nine assists from Fanny Barber, along with 15 points and seven rebounds from Michaela Baker. Suki Williams and Emma Parker each scored eight, while Kenedy Ludy and Raven Yancy added two each.
LAFAYETTE BOYS 79, RIDGELAND 39
The Ramblers and Panthers have put on their share of thrilling ball games over the years, but smothering defense by LaFayette and a career night from Lane Headrick made sure that wouldn't be the case on Friday.
The senior knocked down one 3-pointer in the first quarter, four in the second quarter and three more in the fourth to finish with a career-high 24 points. Jaden Morris finished with 22 as the Ramblers led 44-24 at halftime before upping their lead to 30 going into the final period of play.
Zach Barrett and Dawson Pendergrass had five points apiece. Evan Williams scored four and Anthony Henderson had three. ShiRay' Walker's two points and Trey Parrish's one point rounded out the night for LaFayette (6-5, 5-2).
Eron Graham had 14 points for the Panthers (5-11, 2-5). John Hill scored 12 points and Chase Hickman had nine, while Isaac Mitchell rounded out the scoring with four.
LaFayette will be back in action Saturday when they host Trion in a pair of varsity games at 3 p.m. Ridgeland will take the next three days off before hosting Ringgold starting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday night.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.