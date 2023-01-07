The Ridgeland Panthers and Lady Panthers both picked up home wins on Saturday afternoon, but not before getting tested by county neighbor Oakwood Christian.
RIDGELAND GIRLS 52, OAKWOOD 48
The Lady Panthers led by nine after three quarters, but had to hold off a comeback attempt by the Lady Eagles in the fourth.
Ava Mariakis had 15 points and Jamiah Lewis picked up 13 in the win. Haylee Collins finished with six and Emma Fowler added five, while the rest of the scoring for Ridgeland (7-9) featured four each from Autumn Pasley and Madison Lennon, three by Lacie Moyer and two from Shayla Rosson.
OCA (9-5) got 16 points, six rebounds and eight blocks from Mana Gilchrist. Chloe Brodie had 12 points, seven boards, four steals and three assists. Janel Buckels added 11 points and Cheyenne Simpson finished with six points and three assists.
Trinity Hall had four points and two rebounds. Caroline Tindell had three assists to go with her four rebounds, and Reagan Pickard scored three points.
RIDGELAND BOYS 72, OAKWOOD 60
The Panthers collected a win to go to 5-9 on the season. Individual scoring had not been reported as of press time.
Garrett Dempsey had 17 for the Eagles (3-12) and Ryan Phillips added 16, while 13 from Hunter Hickman and 10 from Tomo Gilchrist gave OCA four players in double figures. Joseph Dawson and Isaiah Staven had two points apiece for the visitors.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.