Ridgeland Panthers

The Ridgeland Lady Panthers put four players in double figures and picked up their second victory of the season with a 59-48 home victory over Christian Heritage on Saturday afternoon.

Lacie Moyer had a career-high 15 points. Madison Lennon and Emma Fowler scored 13 each with Jamiah Lewis adding 12. Ridgeland also got four points from Ava Mariakis and two from Autumn Pasley.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

