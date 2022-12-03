BASKETBALL: Ridgeland girls win at home By Scott Herpst sherpst@npco.com sherpst Sports editor Author email Dec 3, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Ridgeland Lady Panthers put four players in double figures and picked up their second victory of the season with a 59-48 home victory over Christian Heritage on Saturday afternoon.Lacie Moyer had a career-high 15 points. Madison Lennon and Emma Fowler scored 13 each with Jamiah Lewis adding 12. Ridgeland also got four points from Ava Mariakis and two from Autumn Pasley.Ridgeland (2-4), who overcame an 18-6 first-quarter deficit, shot 83 percent at the free-throw line (13 of 18).CHATTANOOGA PATRIOTS 57, RIDGELAND 49The Panthers faced the homeschool-based Patriots in the second game of the day and had their best offensive output of the season, albeit in a loss.Individual scoring for Ridgeland (0-4) was not available as of press time.Ridgeland's teams will get back to region action on Tuesday with a long trip to Bremen. Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save sherpst Sports editor Author email Follow sherpst Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Trending Now David Carroll: Drunker than Cooter Brown LaFayette man convicted of voter fraud, sentenced to 25 years Ann Coulter: Donald Trump is Nick Fuentes Convicted drug dealer from Walker County sentenced to 30 years Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Thursday, Nov. 24, to Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022 Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Walker Co. Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories Former NHLer Alex Pirus finds another calling in the game 1 hr ago Intense Iowa vs. Iowa State dual is also a top-10 clash this year 1 hr ago Among the Hawkeyes' needs: More Czinano opportunities, more Marshall production 1 hr ago New Kensington Christmas parade dazzles with dancers, fire engines, Santa and even (fake) snow 1 hr ago MATTER OF RECORD: December 3, 2022 1 hr ago