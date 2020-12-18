The Ridgeland Lady Panthers fell behind 20-8 after the first quarter and dropped a 72-40 decision to Trion on the opening night of the Gordon Lee Christmas Tournament on Thursday.
Haylee Collins connected on three 3-pointers and finished with 11 points for Ridgeland. Madison Lennon finished with seven points and Mackensie Miller added six.
Camby Arthur picked up four points. Molly Pickard and Macie Boren had three apiece, while Autumn Paisley, Payton Buchanan and Shayla Rosson all had two each.
Summer Vaughn scored a team-high 16 points for the Lady Bulldogs.
Ridgeland (1-5) will take on host Gordon Lee Friday night at 7 p.m.