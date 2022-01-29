BASKETBALL: Ridgeland girls suffer home setback By Scott Herpst sherpst@npco.com sherpst Sports editor Author email Jan 29, 2022 45 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Ridgeland Lady Panthers dropped a Region 7-AAAA home game to state-ranked Pickens on Friday night, 56-21.Annabel Hill led Ridgeland (4-16, 1-8) with six points. Madison Lennon added five. Cordasia Watkins and Emma Fowler had four each, and Lexie Young chipped in with two.Results from the boys' game had not been reported as of press time.Ridgeland will head to Central-Carroll for another region doubleheader on Tuesday. Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save sherpst Sports editor Author email Follow sherpst Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Ellis learning on the job as new Ft. Oglethorpe Rec Director Walker County Sheriff's Office report: Jan. 10-16, 2022 Catoosa County Chamber installs 2022 board, officers Walker County Sheriff's Office report: Jan. 17-23, 2022 WRCB-TV becomes 'Local 3' with station rebrand Local Events Latest e-Edition Walker Co. Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories Man found shot in head on Brooklyn street; suicide eyed 1 hr ago Dulces y snacks sostenibles destacan en la feria ISM de Colonia 1 hr ago Russia confirms transfer of military equipment to Belarus 1 hr ago Snowed in? Subscribers can read our e-edition online 1 hr ago Photos show early snowfall in major nor’easter that’s expected to bring 24 to 30 inches in some parts of Massachusetts 1 hr ago