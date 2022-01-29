Ridgeland Panthers

The Ridgeland Lady Panthers dropped a Region 7-AAAA home game to state-ranked Pickens on Friday night, 56-21.

Annabel Hill led Ridgeland (4-16, 1-8) with six points. Madison Lennon added five. Cordasia Watkins and Emma Fowler had four each, and Lexie Young chipped in with two.

Results from the boys' game had not been reported as of press time.

Ridgeland will head to Central-Carroll for another region doubleheader on Tuesday.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you