After a big win over Cedartown on Tuesday night, the Ridgeland Lady Panthers extended their winning streak to two games on Friday night, but not before needing overtime to get past East Ridge, 50-46, at the home of the Pioneers.
Ridgeland led 19-7 after the opening quarter and took a 33-20 lead into halftime. They still enjoyed a 10-point cushion after three quarters, but had to hang on late after scoring just four points in the final eight minutes.
Cordasia Watkins scored 14 points for Ridgeland and Lexie Young added 11. McKensie Miller, Haylee Collins and Desiree Powell each had eight points, while Emma Fowler added one.
The Lady Panthers (6-19) will play in the first round of the Region 7-AAAA tournament at Northwest Whitfield on Monday. Their opponent and the start time for the game were not known as of press time.
EAST RIDGE BOYS 59, RIDGELAND 53
The Panthers will begin play in the region tournament on Tuesday at Northwest, but will do so still smarting from a overtime loss in Tennessee.
Ridgeland held a 23-20 lead at halftime and increased it to 36-31 going into the fourth quarter. But East Ridge fought back to tie the score at 45 to send it to an extra four-minute session.
Ridgeland scored eight points in overtime, but gave up 14 as the Pioneers took the victory.
Judd Anderson had a game-high 29 Points for the Panthers (8-17). Kyan Clark dropped in 12 points. John Hill had six, followed by Price Ray with five and Chase Hickman with one.
The Panthers' opening-round opponent in the region tournament was not known as of press time.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.