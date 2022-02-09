The Ridgeland Lady Panthers closed out the regular season portion of its Region 7-AAAA slate at home on Tuesday night and picked up not only a win, but a big dose of momentum going into the region tournament with a 58-34 win over Cedartown.
The two teams were deadlocked at 22 after the first half of play. However, Ridgeland piled up 18 points in each of the final two quarters, while holding the Lady Bulldogs to just eight points in the third and only four in the fourth.
The 58 points is the most the Lady Panthers (5-19, 2-10) have scored in a game this season, while their 24-point win also marked their biggest margin of victory this season.
Emma Fowler and Cordasia Watkins each had 12 points. Madison Lennon finished with nine and Lexie Young had eight. McKensie Miller dropped in five points. Haylee Collins and Desiree Powell each had four, while Camby Arthur picked up three and Ardeja Battle added one.
CEDARTOWN BOYS 60, RIDGELAND 54
After falling behind 22-10 after one quarter of play, the Panthers chipped away at the deficit for the remainder of the night. However, they would ultimately come up six points short in their final regular season region game of the year.
Judd Anderson and Kyan Clark each had 19 points. Clark's total included four 3-pointers. Matthew Ramsey added eight points, while Chase Hickman and Zack Harrison both scored four as Ridgeland dropped to 8-16 overall and 1-11 in region play.
Ridgeland will close out the regular season with a non-region doubleheader at East Ridge on Friday night. The girls' game will begin at 6 p.m.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.