Fresh off a home win over LaFayette this past Friday, the Ridgeland Lady Panthers collected another Region 6-AAA victory over a longtime rival Tuesday night as they took down Ringgold, 63-52, at Panther Gymnasium.

The Lady Panthers followed a script similar to the one they used three days earlier. They took an early four-point lead after a high-scoring first quarter and later added a big fourth quarter to extend what had been a 45-43 advantage at the end of three.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

