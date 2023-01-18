Fresh off a home win over LaFayette this past Friday, the Ridgeland Lady Panthers collected another Region 6-AAA victory over a longtime rival Tuesday night as they took down Ringgold, 63-52, at Panther Gymnasium.
The Lady Panthers followed a script similar to the one they used three days earlier. They took an early four-point lead after a high-scoring first quarter and later added a big fourth quarter to extend what had been a 45-43 advantage at the end of three.
Ridgeland (9-10, 3-5) outscored Ringgold 18-9 in the fourth to pull away for the victory. It was a career night for Haylee Collins, who put up 24 points and made seven of Ridgeland's 12 3-pointers as a team. Ava Mariakis had three treys and 10 points, while Emma Fowler had nine points with two threes.
Jamiah Lewis also finished with nine points, followed by Madison Lennon with seven and Lacie Moyer with four.
Ringgold (6-11, 4-4) got a team-high 13 points from Cady Helton and 12 from Leiah Henderson. Hannah Scott scored six points. Allie Massengale and Brooke Baldwin had five each. Eryn Epps added two and Alayna Yarger chipped in with one.
RINGGOLD BOYS 79, RIDGELAND 55
The second game of the evening saw the homestanding Panthers lead by one at the end of the first quarter before going into halftime trailing by just a point, 32-31.
However, the visiting Tigers would turn up the intensity on both ends of the court in the second half. They outscored Ridgeland 25-14 in the third before winning the fourth quarter 22-10 on their way to the region victory.
The duo of Brevin Massengale and O'Reilly Matthews combined for 46 points. Massengale led the way with 25 and Matthews added 21. Noah Maretti had a season-high 11, while Luke Rominger matched him with 11. Taylor Pierce added nine and Cade Shull had two for Ringgold (7-11, 4-4).
John Hill scored 19 for Ridgeland (5-12, 2-6). Matthew Ramsey and Eron Graham each scored 11. Isaac Mitchell had eight, Carter Myers added four and Franklin Wilson chipped in with two.
Ringgold will return home to take on Adairsville in region contests on Friday night, while Ridgeland will also be at home as they will square off with Bremen.
