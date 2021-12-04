The Ridgeland Lady Panthers stopped a season-opening three-game slide with a hard-fought 42-38 victory at Christian Heritage on Friday night for their first victory of the year.
The Lady Panthers trailed 21-17 at halftime, but rallied to take the lead in the third quarter before holding on in the fourth.
Madison Lennon poured in 12 points for Ridgeland (1-3). Cordasia Watkins had seven points, while Desiree Powell and Annabel Hill each scored six. The rest of the scoring included four points apiece from Camby Arthur and Emma Fowler and three from Haylee Collins.
Christian Heritage boys 74, Ridgeland 44
Down by just 10 points midway through the third quarter, the Panthers simply could not keep pace with the Lions, who advanced to the Class A Private School state semifinals a year ago.
Judd Anderson led Ridgeland (1-3) with 13 points. Kyan Clark had nine, followed by Zack Harrison with eight and Matthew Ramsey with six. Three points from John Hill and Chase Hickman, along with two from Price Ray, capped the night for the Black-and-White.
Ridgeland's teams will open Region 7-AAAA play on Tuesday night with home games against Heritage.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.