Agreeing to take the game as a last-minute replacement for another team who had to cancel, the Ridgeland Lady Panthers opened their 2022-23 season on Friday with a great defensive performance in a 51-20 win at Oakwood Christian.
A pair of freshmen led the Lady Panthers in scoring. Jamiah Lewis had 14 points and Ava Mariakis added nine as Ridgeland opened up a 25-8 lead at halftime.
Madison Lennon and Nisha Lane both scored seven points for the Lady Panthers, who connected on six 3-pointers as a team. Two of those long-range shots came from another freshman, Trinity Silmon, who finished with six points.
The rest of the scoring featured two points each by Tiara Slocum, Shayla Rosson, Autumn Pasley, Haylee Collins and Bralie Blevins.
The Lady Eagles, who had originally been scheduled to play Shiloh Hills, got six points and seven rebounds from Janel Buckels, four points, three rebounds and a steal from Cheyenne Simpson, and four points from Caroline Tindell.
Chloe Brodie had two points and six rebounds. Mana Gilchrist finished with two points, five boards, three assists and a block. Trinity Hall had three steals and one rebound to go with her one point, while Reagan Pickard had one point and grabbed two rebounds.
Ridgeland (1-0) will not take the floor again until next Saturday afternoon when they open the Ridgeland Thanksgiving Classic against Heritage at 1 p.m.
OCA (0-1) will jump right back into the fray this coming Monday with a 6 p.m. home game against Unity Christian School of Rome.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.