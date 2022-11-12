Ridgeland Panthers

Agreeing to take the game as a last-minute replacement for another team who had to cancel, the Ridgeland Lady Panthers opened their 2022-23 season on Friday with a great defensive performance in a 51-20 win at Oakwood Christian.

A pair of freshmen led the Lady Panthers in scoring. Jamiah Lewis had 14 points and Ava Mariakis added nine as Ridgeland opened up a 25-8 lead at halftime.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

