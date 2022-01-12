The Ridgeland Lady Panthers limited Southeast Whitfield to just three points in the fourth quarter and recorded their second consecutive victory with a 44-37 win in Dalton on Tuesday night.
Ridgeland (4-11, 1-4) outscored the Lady Raiders 13-3 in the first quarter, but gave up 23 points in the second period and went into the locker room deadlocked at 26 apiece.
The game went into the fourth quarter knotted up at 34, but the Lady Panthers outscored their hosts 10-3 over the final eight minutes to claim their initial region win of the season.
It was a big night for senior Lexie Young, who knocked down four 3-pointers and finished with a career-high 14 points. Cordasia Watkins and Annabel Hill each went for seven points, while McKensie Miller scored six on a pair of threes.
Four points each from Madison Lennon and Camby Arthur, plus two points from Shayla Rosson, filled out the scoring column for Ridgeland.
The Panthers dropped the nightcap, 68-51, and dropped to 6-9 overall and 0-5 in Region 7-AAAA. No further information was available as of press time.
Both Ridgeland varsity teams will travel to Cedartown on Friday as Region 7-AAAA play continues. The action begins with the varsity girls' clash at 6 p.m.
