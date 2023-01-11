The Ridgeland Panthers and Lady Panthers made the relatively short drive to Coahulla Creek on Tuesday night, but found the host team to be not very welcoming as they sent the Black-and-White back to Rossville with a pair of region losses.
COAHULLA CREEK GIRLS 74, RIDGELAND 34
In the opener, the Lady Colts put up 26 points in the first quarter and led 41-24 at halftime before putting the clamps down defensively in the second half.
Haylee Collins made four 3-pointers to account for her 12 points for the Lady Panthers (7-10, 1-5). Jamiah Lewis, Emma Fowler and Madison Lennon each scored seven points with Ava Mariakis adding one in the 6-AAA contest.
COAHULLA CREEK BOYS 70, RIDGELAND 49
The Panthers, looking to salvage a split on the night, jumped out to a 20-8 lead after first quarter. However, the Colts responded to take a 30-28 lead into halftime before pulling away over the final two quarters.
Chase Ward scored a game-high 32 points for Coahulla Creek.
Chase Hickman knocked down six threes and had 21 points for Ridgeland (5-10, 2-4). John Hill scored 14 points and Eron Graham added 10, while three for Matthew Ramsey and one from Isaac Mitchell rounded things out for the visitors.
Ridgeland will be back on the court this Friday when they host county rival LaFayette in a pair of 6-AAA contests.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.