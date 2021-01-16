The Northwest Bruins led 23-10 after the first quarter and went on to a 93-68 victory over Ridgeland in a region shootout at Panther Gymnasium on Friday night.
Ridgeland (3-9, 1-6) connected on 14 threes, despite the loss. Matthew Ramsey and Kyan Clark each had four 3-pointers and both finished with 12 points, while Zack Harrison's 11 points included a pair of long range shots.
Kobe Lewis knocked down a three and had 10 points on the night. Chase Hickman had two treys and eight points, while Judd Anderson matched him with eight points. Seven points by John Hill rounded out the scoring.
Northwest girls 64, Ridgeland 17
Madison Lennon led the Lady Panthers (1-14, 0-7) with five points. Macie Boren scored four points. Haylee Collins and Shayla Rosson had three points each, while Emma Yarbrough added two.
Both Ridgeland's teams will be in action on Saturday when they travel across state lines to face East Ridge. The varsity girls' game will begin at 2:30 p.m., followed by the boys' varsity game.