For the second time in the past 10 days, Ridgeland's basketball teams swept a pair of games from a Chattanooga-area opponent.
After both teams defeated Hixson on the final day of the Gordon Lee Chick-fil-A Christmas Tournament on Dec. 30, the Panthers and Lady Panthers welcomed in East Ridge on Saturday and sent the Pioneers back across state lines with a pair of losses.
Ridgeland girls 43, East Ridge 37
The opener was tied at 24 early in the third quarter when Shayla Rosson came off the bench to hit a 3-pointer and key a quick 7-0 Lady Panther run.
The Lady Pioneers came back to trim Ridgeland's lead down to 33-31, but Madison Lennon drained a big 3-pointer with 5:07 to play and McKensie Miller added a pair of free throws 30 seconds later to keep Ridgeland in front.
The Lady Panthers' lead was 38-35 with 90 seconds remaining when Lexie Young buried a huge 3-pointer from the corner to give her team some breathing room. Cordasia Watkins put the game away with two late free throws, while Camby Arthur pulled down three big rebounds in the final 1:15 the help seal the win.
Lennon had nine of her 11 points in the second half, while Arthur scored all nine of her points in the first half. Watkins finished with eight and Young scored six on a pair of threes. Rosson had five points, while two each from Miller and Emma Fowler rounded out the scoring.
The Ridgeland defense also did a number on East Ridge's two leading scorers in the second half. Diamond Burnham and DyHasia Hickman were both limited to three points apiece in the second half after the duo combined for 15 of East Ridge's 23 points in the opening two quarters.
Ridgeland improved to 3-11 on the year.
Ridgeland boys 63, East Ridge 55
In the nightcap, the Panthers broke a 20-20 halftime tie with a big third-quarter, but had to weather a Pioneer rally down the stretch to grab the victory.
Ridgeland trailed 18-12 with just over two minutes to play before halftime when Judd Anderson threw down a one-handed jam to give his team a spark. He followed up with a nice defensive play on the other end of the court before converting a 3-point play on the Panthers' ensuing possession.
He ended the first half with a 6-foot turnaround baseline jump-hook to beat the halftime buzzer and pull his team even.
The third quarter, however, would belong to the home team, thanks in part to a decisive run.
With the game tied at 22, Zack Harrison and Matthew Ramsey hit back-to-back 3-pointers, while a steal by Kyan Clark led to a lay-in by Harrison. Anderson followed up with another lay-up in traffic following an East Ridge miss and the Panthers would get three more treys in the final 2:20, two by Ramsey and one by Clark, to take a 45-28 lead at the end of the third quarter.
Ridgeland went on to extend its lead to 23 points early in the fourth when the Pioneers begin to chip away at the deficit. They had whittled it all the way down to eight points in the final two minutes, but Ramsey hit another big 3-pointer with 1:45 remaining before blocking an East Ridge 3-point attempt with 10 seconds left to punctuate the victory.
Anderson finished with a game-high 25 points. Harrison scored 11 of his 13 in the second half and Ramsey finished with 12, while nine points from Clark and two apiece from John Hill and Chase Hickman rounded out the scoring.
The Panthers (6-8) will join the Lady Panthers for Region 7-AAAA games at Southeast Whitfield on Tuesday, starting at 6 p.m.