The Ridgeland Panthers and Lady Panthers welcomed in Walker County neighbor Gordon Lee on Tuesday night for the first time ever as region opponents.
RIDGELAND GIRLS 59, GORDON LEE 29
In the opener, nine different Lady Panthers got in the scoring column as they improved to 3-7 overall and 1-3 in Region 6-3A.
Ridgeland opened up a 39-21 halftime lead even more by outscoring the Lady Trojans 16-2 in the third quarter.
Jamiah Lewis set the pace with 21 points for the Black-and-White. Haylee Collins had nine points. Madison Lennon finished with seven, followed by Emma Fowler with six and Trinity Silmon with five.
Chloe Tredy dropped in four points. Ava Mariakis had three, while Alexis Wheeler and Autumn Pasley scored two each. Ridgeland knocked down nine 3-pointers as a team and went 8 of 10 at the free throw line.
Gordon Lee (1-5, 0-4) got 15 points from Emma Phillips, though she was the only Lady Trojan in double figures. Riley Shirley and Macartney Angel scored four points each, while the total was rounded out by two apiece from Abby Logan, Dallas Wagoner and Kaitlyn Wagoner.
RIDGELAND BOYS 68, GORDON LEE 56
In the nightcap, the Panthers had another solid shooting performance as they made eight 3-pointers and went 8 of 12 at the charity stripe to pick up the region victory.
John Hill had 23 points for Ridgeland (2-6, 2-2). Eron Graham scored 14 points and Matthew Ramsey had 13. Chase Hickman finished with eight points and Isaac Mitchell had six, while Dakota Stone and Jaki Elliott both chipped in with two.
Cooper Jackson scored 18 points for the Trojans (4-4, 0-4) and Sam Sartin had 12, while Will McCutcheon and Luke Sikes both scored nine. Four by Jordan Underwood, three by Andrew Amor and one from Josh Underwood completed the scoring.
Ridgeland will make a return trip to Chickamauga on Friday, only this time to face Oakwood Christian Academy, while Gordon Lee will head south to take on longtime rival Trion that same night.
