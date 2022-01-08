The Ridgeland Panthers and Lady Panthers jumped back into Region 7-AAAA action on Friday night with a visit from Central-Carroll.
Unfortunately for the home teams, it was not to be as the Lions took both ends of the varsity doubleheader.
Central girls 49, Ridgeland 32
The Lady Panthers trailed by just two points at the end of the first quarter and went into the locker room trailing 22-15 at halftime. But the Lady Lions would outscore them 19-5 in the third quarter to pull away for the victory.
Lexie Young knocked down three 3-pointers and had a team-high nine points for Ridgeland (2-11, 0-4). Haylee Collins had eight points with a pair of threes and Emma Fowler finished with five points.
Cordasia Watkins picked up four points. Lacie Moyer scored three on one shot from behind the arc. McKensie Miller added two and Desiree Powell finished with one.
Central boys 59, Ridgeland 52
The two teams finished the first quarter deadlocked at 18 in the nightcap before the Lions took a slim 30-25 lead into the locker room. The Panthers charged back to tie the game at 39 going into the final period of play, but Central put up 20 points in the fourth to go on to the victory.
Judd Anderson had 18 points and Kyan Clark finished with 11 for Ridgeland (5-8, 0-4). Zack Harrison added seven points, followed by Matthew Ramsey and Price Ray with five each. Three points apiece from Chase Hickman and John Hill rounded out the scoring.
Ridgeland will be back at home on Saturday for a pair of afternoon non-region games against East Ridge. The varsity girls will tip off at 2 p.m.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.