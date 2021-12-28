The Ridgeland Panthers had three players score over 20 points and the team put up over 20 points in three of four quarters on Tuesday as they thumped Trion, 91-54, on the first day of the Gordon Lee Christmas Tournament.
Matthew Ramsey connected on seven of the team's nine 3-pointers and had a game-high 25 points. Zack Harrison finished with 23 and Judd Anderson controlled the paint for 22 as the Panthers opened up a 49-31 advantage at halftime.
Trion had whittled Ridgeland's lead down to 65-52 in the opening stages of the fourth quarter, but the Panthers blew the game wide open with a 16-0 run to boost the lead to 30 with four minutes remaining.
Kyan Clark and John Hill had six points each in the victory. Chase Hickman and Eron Graham both finished with four points, and Price Ray added one to round out the scoring.
Ridgeland (4-5), winners of three of its last four games, will put its two-game winning streak on the line Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. against Heritage in the semifinals. The game will not count in the Region 7-AAAA standings.
Trion girls 64, Ridgeland 34
The Lady Panthers fell behind early and never recovered as they dropped a decision to the Lady Bulldogs in the first game of the tournament early Tuesday morning.
Trion, ranked No. 3 in the latest Class A Public School poll, led 31-11 at halftime before Ridgeland got its offense on track in the third quarter with 18 points. However, it was not enough to complete the comeback.
A total of 10 different players scored for the Lady Panthers, led by eight points from Cordasia Watkins and six from Emma Fowler. Annabel Hill added four points, while Madison Lennon, Lexie Young and Haylee Collins had three each.
The scoring was rounded out by two points apiece from Camby Arthur, McKensie Miller and Shayla Rosson, and one point from Desiree Powell.
The Lady Panthers (1-8) will play again Wednesday morning at 10 against Dade County, who dropped a 36-29 decision to Heritage.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.