Playing inspired basketball on Senior Night, the Ridgeland Panthers got hot from the outside and shot their way to their first Region 7-AAAA victory of the season over Southeast Whitfield, 79-58.
The Panthers (2-8, 1-5) connected on 10 3-pointers as a team, including five from Kyan Clark and two each from Matthew Ramsey and Kobe Lewis, the team's only senior.
Clark had a game-high 24 points as Ridgeland scored 23 in each of the last two quarters to pull away. Zack Harrison hit for 17 points and Lewis matched Chase Hickman with nine. Ramsey finished out the scoring with six.
Southeast girls 56, Ridgeland 26
The Lady Panthers (1-12, 0-6) got two treys from Haylee Collins in the first quarter to take a 10-6 lead. However, the Lady Raiders answered to go into halftime up 19-14, before taking over in the third quarter, outscoring Ridgeland 23-8 to pull away.
Collins finished with three 3-pointers and 11 total points. Madison Lennon had five points with one trey and Payton Buchanan dropped in four points. Two each by McKensie Miller and Ragan Wimpee, along with one by Macie Boren, rounded out the night for the Black-and-White.
Ridgeland will head to Chickamauga on Tuesday for a 6 p.m. varsity doubleheader against Oakwood Christian.