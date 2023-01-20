Ridgeland Panthers

The trio of Matthew Ramsey, John Hill and Isaac Mitchell all posted career-highs and the Ridgeland Panthers needed every one of their points to hold off visiting Bremen, 78-74, in a Region 6-AAA battle in Rossville on Friday night.

The Panthers (6-12 overall, 3-6 region) trailed 46-37 at halftime, but outscored the Blue Devils 41-28 in the second half to rally for the victory.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

