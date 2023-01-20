The trio of Matthew Ramsey, John Hill and Isaac Mitchell all posted career-highs and the Ridgeland Panthers needed every one of their points to hold off visiting Bremen, 78-74, in a Region 6-AAA battle in Rossville on Friday night.
The Panthers (6-12 overall, 3-6 region) trailed 46-37 at halftime, but outscored the Blue Devils 41-28 in the second half to rally for the victory.
The 78 points were the most Ridgeland has scored in a game so far this season.
Ramsey had six 3-pointers on the night and finished with 30 points. Hill went for 24 and Mitchell added 15. The rest of the scoring included six points from Eron Graham, two from Chase Hickman and one by Jaki Elliott.
BREMEN GIRLS 67, RIDGELAND 45
The Lady Panthers were denied a third consecutive win in the opener.
They led by a point after the first quarter, but the Lady Blue Devils would charge back to go up by nine at intermission before finishing off the region victory.
Jamiah Lewis had 16 points for Ridgeland (9-11, 3-6), while Ava Mariakis scored 10 points. Those 10 points included three of the Lady Panthers' seven treys on the night.
Haylee Collins finished with eight points. Trinity Silmon scored four. Madison Lennon, Chloe Tredy and Alexis Wheeler had two points apiece, while Emma Fowler finished with one.
Ridgeland will continue region play on Tuesday with games at Adairsville.
