Ridgeland Panthers

The Ridgeland Panthers went on the road Tuesday night and picked up their initial victory of the season with a 48-43 Region 6-3A triumph at Bremen.

Junior varsity call-up Isaac Mitchell, on the roster to replace Matthew Ramsey, who was forced to miss the game with an illness, scored 11 points for Ridgeland, including going 3 of 4 at the free throw line in the fourth quarter to seal the win.

