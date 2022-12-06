The Ridgeland Panthers went on the road Tuesday night and picked up their initial victory of the season with a 48-43 Region 6-3A triumph at Bremen.
Junior varsity call-up Isaac Mitchell, on the roster to replace Matthew Ramsey, who was forced to miss the game with an illness, scored 11 points for Ridgeland, including going 3 of 4 at the free throw line in the fourth quarter to seal the win.
John Hill also had 11 points, while Chase Hickman dropped in 11. Hickman knocked down three 3-pointers and scored all of his points in the second quarter, which saw the Panthers rally from a one-point deficit to take a 28-20 lead at intermission.
Eron Graham finished with nine points, while Aiden Jones scored six on a pair of threes.
Ridgeland is now 1-4 on the year and 1-1 in region play.
BREMEN GIRLS 49, RIDGELAND 20
The Lady Panthers, however, were handed a region loss by the Lady Blue Devils. Individual statistics had not been reported as of press time.
Ridgeland is now 2-5 overall and 0-2 in region action.
The Panthers and Lady Panthers will be back at home on Friday to do battle with Adairsville in a pair of region contests.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.