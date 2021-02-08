Ridgeland Panthers

The Ridgeland Panthers traveled south to Trion on Monday to face the Bulldogs in a non-region game and returned home smarting from an 81-74 loss.

Matthew Ramsey had five of Ridgeland's 10 three-pointers on the night as the freshman gunner finished with 20 points. Judd Anderson scored 16 points and Zack Harrison had 13, including a 9 of 12 performance at the free throw line.

Kyan Clark scored nine points on three 3-pointers. Carter Platt added seven points and Chase Hickman had five, while two points apiece from John Hill and Anthony Baldwin rounded out the scoring.

Ridgeland (5-14) will play its final regular season game at home on Tuesday against Central-Carroll. The varsity girls' will begin the night's action at 6 p.m.

The Lady Panthers were scheduled to have played at Southeast Whitfield on Monday night, but that game had to be cancelled. There was no word on a possible makeup date as of press time.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

