The Ridgeland Panthers traveled south to Trion on Monday to face the Bulldogs in a non-region game and returned home smarting from an 81-74 loss.
Matthew Ramsey had five of Ridgeland's 10 three-pointers on the night as the freshman gunner finished with 20 points. Judd Anderson scored 16 points and Zack Harrison had 13, including a 9 of 12 performance at the free throw line.
Kyan Clark scored nine points on three 3-pointers. Carter Platt added seven points and Chase Hickman had five, while two points apiece from John Hill and Anthony Baldwin rounded out the scoring.
Ridgeland (5-14) will play its final regular season game at home on Tuesday against Central-Carroll. The varsity girls' will begin the night's action at 6 p.m.
The Lady Panthers were scheduled to have played at Southeast Whitfield on Monday night, but that game had to be cancelled. There was no word on a possible makeup date as of press time.