The jockeying for region tournament seeding in both 6-AAA and 7-AAAA is coming down to the wire.

With each team having just two region games left to play, only the LFO Lady Warriors have secured a No. 1 seed. LFO wrapped up the regular season title in 6-AAA with its win over Ridgeland on Tuesday night as it is now 12-0 in region play.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In