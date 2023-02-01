The jockeying for region tournament seeding in both 6-AAA and 7-AAAA is coming down to the wire.
With each team having just two region games left to play, only the LFO Lady Warriors have secured a No. 1 seed. LFO wrapped up the regular season title in 6-AAA with its win over Ridgeland on Tuesday night as it is now 12-0 in region play.
Coahulla Creek currently sits in the No. 2 spot at 9-3 in region play, a game ahead of Bremen (8-4) and two games clear of Adairsville (7-5). Ringgold (5-7) is currently fifth and LaFayette and Ridgeland are tied for sixth at 3-9, though the Lady Ramblers currently hold the head-to-head tiebreaker. Gordon Lee (1-11) is eighth.
On the boys' side, LFO and Adairsville are tied at 11-1, though the Warriors won the first meeting between the two squads this season. LaFayette (9-3) sits in third with a three-game cushion over Ringgold (6-6) and is in all probability locked into the No. 3 spot for the tournament.
Coahulla Creek (5-7) is fifth. Gordon Lee and Ridgeland are both 3-9 and split their two meetings this season. Bremen, at 0-12, will be the No. 8 seed for the tournament, which will be at LFO beginning Feb. 13.
Things will shake out a bit more after Friday's games. LaFayette will play games at Ringgold, Bremen will travel to Gordon Lee, Coahulla Creek will play at Ridgeland, and Adairsville will head to LFO for an extremely important boys' contest. LFO, who beat the Tigers in the first meeting, will clinch the No. 1 seed with a win.
The regular season concludes this coming Tuesday (Feb. 7) with Bremen traveling to Adairsville, Ridgeland heading to LaFayette, LFO playing at Coahulla Creek and Gordon Lee journeying to Ringgold.
As for Region 7-AAAA, the Heritage girls - winners of six straight - are now 7-1 and tied with Northwest Whitfield for the top spot, having split their two meetings this season. Both teams are one game ahead of Sonoraville (6-2). Central-Carroll (3-5) is fourth, followed by Southeast Whitfield (1-7) and Cedartown (0-8).
On the boys' side, Central-Carroll is the odds-on favorite to claim the No. 1 seed. The Lions are currently 7-1 and two games clear of Sonoraville and Southeast, who are tied at 5-3. Northwest (4-4) is one game up on Heritage (3-5), while Cedartown (0-8) is assured of the No. 6 seed.
Friday's action will see Central-Carroll play at Cedartown. Southeast will head to Heritage, and Northwest will travel to Sonoraville.
Then on Tuesday, the regular season wraps up with Sonoraville at Heritage, Northwest at Central-Carroll and Cedartown at Southeast.
First-round games in the 7-AAAA tournaments will be played at higher-seeded schools before the rest of tournament shifts to Georgia Highlands College in Rome.
As for Oakwood Christian, the Lady Eagles are 4-1 and in second place in the GAPPS Region 1 standings for Division I-AA. OCA trails Unity Christian (6-1), though the two teams split their two regular season meetings.
The Eagles are 0-6 and sit in sixth place in the boys' standings.
Both Oakwood teams will play at Praise Academy on Friday before wrapping up the regular season with games at Shiloh Hills on Tuesday.
The location for the region tournament was unknown as of press time.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.