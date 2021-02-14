Region 6-AAA Girls' Tournament (at Sonoraville High School)
Monday, Feb. 15
(6) Murray County vs. (7) Adairsville, 6 p.m.
(5) LaFayette vs. (8) North Murray, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 17
(3) Rockmart vs. Murray County-Adairsville winner, 6 p.m.
(4) Ringgold vs. LaFayette-North Murray winner, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 19 (Semifinals)
(2) Coahulla Creek vs. Rockmart/Murray County/Adairsville, 3 p.m.
(1) Sonoraville vs. Ringgold/LaFayette/North Murray, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 20
Third-place game, 2 p.m.
Championship, 7 p.m.
Region 6-AAA Boys' Tournament (at Sonoraville High School)
Tuesday, Feb. 16
(6) North Murray vs. (7) Rockmart, 6 p.m.
(5) Coahulla Creek vs. (9) Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 18
(3) Murray County vs. Rockmart-North Murray winner, 6 p.m.
(4) LFO vs. Coahulla Creek-Ringgold winner, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 19 (Semifinals)
(2) Sonoraville vs. Murray County/Rockmart/North Murray, 4:30 p.m.
(1) LaFayette vs. LFO/Coahulla Creek/Ringgold/, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 20
Third-place game, 3:30 p.m.
Championship, 8:30 p.m.
Region 7-AAAA Girls' Tournament (at higher seeded schools)
(5) Central-Carroll at (4) Heritage, Tuesday, 6 p.m.
(6) Southeast at (3) Cedartown, TBA
(7) Ridgeland at (2) Northwest, Monday, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 18 (all at Northwest High School)
Southeast-Cedartown winner vs. Ridgeland-Northwest winner, 4 p.m.
(1) Pickens vs. Central-Heritage winner, 7 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 19 (all at Northwest High School)
Third-place game, 4 p.m.
Championship, 7 p.m.
Region 7-AAAA Boys' Tournament (at higher seeded schools)
(5) Northwest at (4) Central-Carroll, TBA
(6) Southeast at (3) Pickens, TBA
(7) Ridgeland at (2) Heritage, Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 18 (all at Northwest High School)
Southeast-Pickens winner vs. Ridgeland-Heritage, 5:30 p.m.
(1) Cedartown vs. Northwest-Central winner, 8:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 19 (all at Northwest High School)
Third-place game, 5:30 p.m.
Championship, 8:30 p.m.