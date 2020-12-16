The Ringgold Lady Tigers got two free throws from senior Maggie Reed with just 1.4 seconds left on the clock Tuesday night to send the Blue-and-White to 6-1 overall and 3-1 in Region 6-AAA with their fifth consecutive victory.
Murray County led 15-7 after the first quarter, but Ringgold would fight back to take a 21-20 lead at halftime before going into the third quarter up 38-35.
A game of cat-and-mouse would last the entire fourth quarter. The Lady Tigers were able to stay just in front of the Lady Indians until Macie Kendrick's 3-pointer with 4:16 to play gave the visitors a 43-42 lead.
Natalie O'Neal would add 1 of 2 free throws with 3:48 remaining, but Ringgold's Baileigh Pitts would knock down a shot in the paint 24 seconds later to knot the score at 44.
Murray would get a pair of offensive rebounds on its next possession before a third-chance bucket by Ella Dotson. Then, following a Ringgold turnover, Jayden Swanson would hit a long shot to increase Murray's lead to 48-44 with 2:15 to play.
The Lady Tigers would turn to Jade Gainer, who hit a turnaround jumper with 2:05 left and the senior would go inside for the game-tying bucket with 1:29 remaining after the Lady Indians missed a shot.
Mattie Nuckolls, who led Murray with 20 points, went strong to the basket and answered with a 3-point play with just over a minute to go. However, their lead was short-lived as point guard Kayla Lopez drained a step-back 3-pointer with 48 seconds left to pull Ringgold even again at 51 apiece.
Lopez then got involved on the opposite end of the floor, stepping into the lane to defend the ball. Her help defense was just enough to get in the way and force a traveling call on the Lady Indians and Ringgold would get the ball across the timeline before using a time-out with 28.3 seconds to go.
Looking to play for one shot, the Lady Tigers got the ball to Lopez on the wing, but a quick double-team left Reed wide open at the top of the key. Her shot bounced high off the back of the rim as Murray's players attempted to grab the rebound.
But Reed timed her move perfectly, worked her way into the lane and outjumped the Lady Indians for the carom. She immediately went up for a put-back attempt and drew a foul in the process, much to the delight of the Ringgold bench and the home crowd.
The senior connected on both shots to put the Lady Tigers up by two and the Murray's ensuing inbound pass to half-court was deflected by Gainer as the clock expired.
The two free throws were Reed's only points of the fourth quarter as she finished with six points on the night. Lopez led the Lady Tigers with 14 to go with seven assists, while Gainer added 10 points and pulled down seven boards. Pitts, Riley Nayadley and Caroline Hemphill each had seven points, while two from Hannah Scott rounded out the scoring.
Murray County boys 70, Ringgold 43
New Tiger head coach Josh Hensley would face his old team and his alma mater for the first time in the nightcap, but the Indians would dart out to a 16-4 lead after one period and took a 37-20 advantage at the break before extending their lead in the second half.
Carson Weaver scored 17 points for Murray in the win.
Cooper Sexton had 13 points for Ringgold (0-7, 0-5). Brevin Massengale finished with eight and O'Reilly Matthews had seven on the night. Jayden Williams chipped in with six points, followed by Daniel Fow with four, Caden Dodson with three and Gage Long with two.
Ringgold will get set to welcome Rockmart to David Moss Gymnasium on Friday night for varsity games at 7 and 8:30 p.m. The Tigers and Lady Tigers will also participate in a holiday tournament at North Murray next Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.