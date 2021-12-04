The LFO Lady Warriors led 28-27 at halftime, but fell behind 43-39 after three quarters. However, the Red-and-White put up 21 fourth-quarter points and rallied past Murray County, 60-55 in a Region 6-AAA game in Chatsworth.
Christina Collins led three LFO players in double figures with 20 points. Angel Simmons added 17 and Christen Collins went for 13 to lift the Lady Warriors to a 5-0 record overall and a 1-0 start in region play.
The rest of the scoring included six points from Gracie Cochran, two from Ziara Thompson and one each from Zoey Gray-Martin and Star Alexander.
LFO boys 61, Murray County 43
The Warriors (5-0, 1-0) opened the region portion of their schedule by jumping out to a double-digit lead at halftime and extending it in the second half to pick up a win.
Jamichael Davis had 24 points in the victory, while Brent Bowman went for 20. Amari Burnett finished the game with nine points, followed by Jamillion Womble with four and Keenan Walker and Cameron Lay with two apiece.
LFO will not take the court again until next Friday night when they welcome in county rival Ringgold for a pair of region contests.
