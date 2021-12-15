The LFO Lady Warriors found out over the weekend that they had jumped up three spots to No. 7 in the latest Class AAA poll.
Then they went on the road and behaved like a team ranked among the state's best.
Big scoring nights by Angel Simmons, Christen Collins and Christina Collins helped pave the way for a 72-45 Region 6-AAA victory at Sonoraville. With the victory, LFO stayed undefeated at 8-0 and 4-0 in region play.
Simmons had a team-high 22 points and filled up the rest of the stat sheet with five steals, three assists, two rebounds and two blocks. Christen Collins had 21 points, while her older sister Christina had 18 points to go with eight rebounds, four assists and three steals.
Princess Simmons had just three points, but dished out seven assists to go with five steals and four rebounds. Ziara Thompson scored four points. Zoey Gray-Martin and Kaile Richiez scored two points each and combined for three rebounds, while Star Alexander chipped in with one rebound, one assist and one steal.
LFO boys 66, Sonoraville 54
The Warriors also improved to 8-0 overall and 4-0 in region play as they pulled away from Phoenix in the fourth quarter after leading 32-29 at halftime.
Brent Bowman had the hot hand for LFO with 25 points, including four 3-pointers. Cameron Lay knocked down three 3-pointers and finished with 13 points, while Amari Burnett and Jamichael Davis scored 10 each.
The rest of the scoring included six points by Jackson Flanagan, all in the fourth quarter, and two by Keenan Walker.
LFO will be back at home Friday night for region games against Rockmart before they travel to Heritage on Saturday for non-region contests.
