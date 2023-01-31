One of the hottest teams in all of north Georgia resides in Boynton.
The Heritage Lady Generals pulled into a first-place tie in the Region 7-AAAA standings with Northwest Whitfield on Tuesday night by beating the Lady Bruins, 48-40, in Tunnel Hill.
Heritage (12-9 overall) is now 7-1 in region play. Tuesday's win was its sixth in a row since losing a five-point home decision to Northwest back on Jan. 13. The Lady Generals have won eight of their last nine games.
The Navy-and-Red took a 26-18 lead into halftime and saw Northwest cut it to five going in the fourth quarter. However, Heritage would be up to the task over the final eight minutes to post a big victory in its final regular-season road game of the year.
Macie Collins had 17 points, followed by 11 from Reese Abercrombie and eight from Tori Epps. Lauren Mock had six points. Bailey Hollis added four and Ema Tanner dropped in two.
The Bruins got another hard-fought battle from the Generals in the final game of the night, but moved to 14-8 overall and 4-4 in 7-AAAA with the win.
Heritage (8-13, 3-5) led 27-25 at intermission, but were outscored 21-13 in the third.
Kaleb Gallman hit five 3-pointers and accounted for 23 points on the evening. Max Owens went for eight and Gavin Broadrick added six. The rest of the points included five from Kaleb Biddle, four each from Kaden Swope and Cooper Bell, three by Lennon Barrett and two apiece from Bryce Travillian and J.C. Armour.
Heritage will host Southeast Whitfield for Senior Night this Friday, starting with the girls game at 6 p.m.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.
