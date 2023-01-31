Heritage Generals

One of the hottest teams in all of north Georgia resides in Boynton.

The Heritage Lady Generals pulled into a first-place tie in the Region 7-AAAA standings with Northwest Whitfield on Tuesday night by beating the Lady Bruins, 48-40, in Tunnel Hill.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In