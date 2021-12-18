The LaFayette Ramblers got a season-high 21 points from point guard Jaylon Ramsey and ran their record to 7-0 overall with a 78-55 victory at Adairsville.
Saturday's contest was a make-up date for Tuesday's postponed game.
Aidan Hadaway had 25 points and Junior Barber kicked in 18 as No. 4 LaFayette rolled to 6-0 in Region 6-AAA. Jordan Kennerly had six points, followed by Anthony Henderson with four. Zach Barrett and Jaden Morris each scored two to complete the total.
Adairsville girls 51, LaFayette 35
The Lady Ramblers dropped to 3-4 overall and 2-4 in the region with a loss in the opener.
Michaela Baker had her first career double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds for LaFayette. Mykeria Johnson finished with 13 points, three steals, two rebounds, two assists and one block, and Suki Williams collected five points and four boards.
The rest of the stats included four points, three rebounds and two steals by Jenna Baker, and three points, five rebounds, three steals, three assists and a pair of blocks by Fanny Barber.
LaFayette's teams have have one final date before Christmas as Trion comes to town on Tuesday night.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.