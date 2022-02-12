The Oakwood Christian Eagles and Lady Eagles completed play in the GAPPS Division I-AA Region 1 tournament this week.
The Lady Eagles made it through to the state tournament, but did so as a No. 4 seed, while the Eagles saw their GAPPS season come to a close with an opening-round loss.
The Lady Eagles, the No. 2 seed from Subregion A, earned a first-round bye in the tournament, but dropped to the consolation game with a 43-29 loss to Lyndon Academy in a game played in Powder Springs this past Tuesday night.
Only three players got into the scoring column for OCA. Avery Green had 21 points to go with seven rebounds, two steals and one block. Anslee Tucker had four points, four rebounds and three steals, while Cheyenne Simpson added four points, six boards and one block.
Cadyn Cahill and Mana Gilchrist both pulled down five rebounds. Janel Buckels had three rebounds and blocked three shots, while Caroline Tindell contributed two boards and two steals.
Oakwood was defeated by Praise Academy in the third-place game on Friday night. The final score and individual scoring had not been provided as of press time.
The Lady Eagles (11-9) will travel to Fairburn to take on No. 1-seeded Arlington Christian School early next week in the first round of the I-AA state playoffs.
Meanwhile, the OCA boys - seeded No. 4 out of Subregion A - got a team-high 13 points from Knox Brashier last Monday, but the Eagles would fall to top-seeded Lyndon in the opening round by a 62-25 count.
Hunter Hickman and Joseph Dawson each scored four points, followed by Tomo Gilchrist with three and Ryan Phillips with one.
The Eagles (7-16) will take part in the Southern Christian Athletic Association tournament in Rossville this week. Their first game will be Thursday (Feb. 17) at 5 p.m. at the Rossville Athletic Center.
