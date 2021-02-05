The Ridgeland Panthers fell behind in the opening quarter and were not able to make up the deficit in a 72-39 loss at Central-Carrollton on Friday.
Judd Anderson scored 13 points to pace the Panthers (5-14, 1-10). Matthew Ramsey had nine points on three 3-pointers and Kyan Clark added seven points. John Hill and Chase Hickman both scored four and two from Anthony Baldwin completed the scoring.
Results of the girls' game had not been reported as of press time. The rematch is slated for Tuesday in Rossville. It will be the final regular season games of the season for Ridgeland.