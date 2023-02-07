The Oakwood Christian Academy Middle School Lady Eagles began play in the ISC Small Varsity Basketball Tournament last week as the No. 4 seed in the six-team field, but found themselves in Monday's night championship game at St. Jude School in Hixson, Tenn. after back-to-back victories in the earlier rounds of the event.
OAKWOOD GIRLS 37, BELVOIR CHRISTIAN 19
In the tournament opener last Thursday in Chickamauga, the Lady Eagles got a big game from Noelle Sullivan on their way to a comfortable win over the No. 5 seeded Lions.
Sullivan dropped in 10 points in the first quarter on her way to a 15-point effort. Joni Booth scored all six of her points in the opening quarter as OCA jumped out to an 18-4 lead and never looked back.
Samantha Harris finished with four points, while the remainder of the scoring included two each from Hailey Hickman, Addison Debord, Lila Foster, Lillee Mathis, Hannah Byers and Carly Tankersley.
OAKWOOD GIRLS 17, GRACE BAPTIST 13
The first-round victory sent the Navy-and-Gold on a trip to Chattanooga to take on the tournament's regular season champion in the semifinals this past Saturday, but the No. 1 seeded Lady Eagles were stunned by their guests, who played tremendous defense in the upset of the tournament.
Grace went into halftime with an 8-7 lead, only to see Oakwood rally and tie the score at 13 going into the final quarter. OCA only managed four points in that final quarter, but it was four more than they allowed as they shut out Grace the entire way to pull out the comeback victory.
Harris and Hickman had the two buckets for Oakwood in the fourth. Harris finished with six total points on the night, followed by Mathis with four, Debord with three and Hickman and Sullivan with two each.
ST. JUDE GIRLS 30, OAKWOOD 10
Unfortunately for the Lady Eagles and their contingent of fans who made the drive from northwest Georgia, the clock struck midnight on Cinderella Monday night.
The No. 2 seeded Saints, who beat No. 3 OLPH in the other semifinal this past Saturday, quickly scored the first five points of the game and never lost control as they went on to claim the title.
Harris had four points for OCA, while Sullivan, Booth and Ruby Foster each chipped in with two.
Harris, Sullivan and Foster were later named to the ISC's All-Conference Team.
ST. PETER'S BOYS 23, OAKWOOD 22
In the game preceding the middle school girls' title game, the OCA Elementary School boys were looking to complete an undefeated season and capture an ISC crown, but had to settle for the runner-up trophy after a narrow loss to the Storm in their tournament final.
The game was played with four 10-minute running-clock quarters that only stopped for dead balls in the final 60 seconds.
St. Peter's jumped out to an 8-2 lead after the first quarter, but Ford Broom and Thai Sprayberry each scored four points in the second period as the Eagles closed the gap to 14-12 at halftime.
A 3-pointer by Noah Sullivan would be the only points for OCA in the third quarter and the Eagles would go into the fourth trailing 19-15.
They trailed 21-16 with just over five minutes to go when Broom put back an offensive rebound to cut the deficit to three. Then, just 45 seconds later, Sullivan hit a tough runner in traffic to bring Oakwood to within a point of the lead.
Neither team scored for nearly three minutes, but the Eagles caught the St. Peter's defense napping on an inbound play with two minutes to go as Sprayberry got free inside for a easy two that put the Eagles up 22-21.
The Storm got a steal with 53 seconds left, but Rhett Givens was able to force a tie-up with 31 seconds remaining as Oakwood got the ball back on the alternate possession. However, the Storm forced a turnover on the inbound pass and Conor Armstrong swooped up the loose ball and drove the lane for the go-ahead bucket with 26 seconds to play.
Oakwood had a shot blocked on its ensuing possession and gave up a foul to stop the clock. The strategy worked as the Eagles were able to force another tie-up and get the ball back with a chance for one final shot. However, the ball missed it mark and the Storm grabbed the rebound as time expired.
Sullivan had nine points for the Eagles, followed by Sprayberry with seven and Broom with six. Henry Tate led St. Peter's with 12 points.
Sullivan, Broom and Givens were named to the ISC's Boys' All-Conference Team. Hannah Hall of Oakwood was also named to the Girls' All-Conference Team.
PRAISE ACADEMY BOYS 66, OAKWOOD 41
Monday night at Unity Christian School in Rome, the high school Eagles saw their season come to a close with a loss in the first round of the GAPPS Division I-AA Region 1 Tournament.
Garrett Dempsey and Tomo Gilchrist led OCA with 13 and 10 points, respectively. Ryan Phillips finished with seven and Joseph Dawson added five. Hunter Hickman scored four and John McDonough added two.
The Lady Eagles, the No. 2 seed in their tournament, will take on Praise at 3:30 this afternoon at UCS in a semifinal game. A win puts Oakwood in the region final Thursday at 6:30. That game will also be played at UCS.